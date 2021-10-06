United Airlines Teams With PayPal on Touch-Free Inflight Purchases
United Airlines and PayPal announced a new way to make touch-free inflight purchases.
Starting in November, United customers on select flights can show an attendant the PayPal QR Code in the PayPal app and use it to buy snacks, drinks and other purchases while onboard.
The partnership is part of United’s focus on contactless payment tools and makes the airline the first in the industry to offer PayPal QR Codes. United was also the first carrier to provide economy passengers the option to pre-order snacks and beverages from its app and website.
PayPal QR Codes can be used on select flights departing from Chicago O' Hare International Airport in November and will extend to all flights across the entire network where contactless payments are available before the end of the year.
“Our contactless payment offering is built on simplicity and choice and it's another way we're improving the overall experience of flying United,” United chief customer officer Toby Enqvist said. “PayPal is a terrific partner and this technology gives our customers another easy way to make purchases, even when they're not online. We expect to introduce even more new and innovative options for our customers in the future through our collaboration with PayPal.”
To use the touch-free payment option, travelers download the PayPal app and set their preferred payment method. When ready to make an inflight purchase, customers click the 'Pay with QR codes' button, show the QR code to a crew member and look for an emailed confirmation receipt upon landing.
Earlier this year, United unveiled a refreshed buy-on-board menu, which includes three new snack boxes, new A la Carte snack options, new adult beverage options and five new fresh retail offerings for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
