United Airlines Announces New Uniforms From Carhartt
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood January 16, 2020
United Airlines announced it would debut new uniforms designed by Carhartt Company Gear exclusively for the carrier’s 28,000 technical operations, ramp service and catering employees.
Carhartt worked with around 1,000 United employees for nearly three years to create a collection of over 50 uniform pieces that stand up to the unique demands of their jobs, including pockets to fit wands, hi-visibility gear and cold-blocking technology.
The effort to design uniforms with proper fit and function included male and female employees, who helped Carhartt develop elements and options that will help them perform their duties safely and efficiently.
“This is more than a fashion statement for United Airlines,” United executive vice president Kate Gebo said in a statement. “This highly inclusive design process reflects how highly we value the input of our employees and union leadership.”
“Every day all over the globe our employees on the ground are facing the coldest colds and the hottest hots,” Gebo continued. “Through our partnership with Carhartt – the leader in workwear – we've confidently created a uniform collection enabling our employees to look good and feel good while continuing to deliver the best service for our customers.”
The upgraded Carhartt apparel for technical operations, ramp service and catering employees is part of United’s broader effort to revamp all uniforms for more than 75,000 employees, which also includes partnerships with Tracy Reese and Brooks Brothers.
United said it would share more details about the final designs from Brooks Brothers and Tracy Reese for flight attendants, pilots, and customer service representatives this summer.
Last week, United Airlines updated its flight delay compensation policies to include not proactively awarding customers refunds for delays of less than six hours.
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS