United Airlines, Boeing Finalize Massive Airplane Order

United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner at LAX
United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner at LAX. (photo via Jetlinerimages/iStock Unreleased)

United Airlines announced it has placed an order for 100 Boeing 787 airplanes, with the option to purchase 100 more.

The carrier also revealed it would purchase 100 737 MAX jets, exercising 44 existing options and placing 56 new orders. United’s current orders for Boeing jets have surpassed 530, including more than 430 737 MAX airplanes.

The deal with United is the largest 787 Dreamliner order in Boeing history.

“United emerged from the pandemic as the world's leading global airline and the flag carrier of the United States,” United CEO Scott Kirby said. “This order further solidifies our lead and creates new opportunities for our customers, employees and shareholders by accelerating our plan to connect more people to more places around the globe and deliver the best experience in the sky.”

The 787 Dreamliner will provide the airline with efficiency and flexibility across its extensive network of domestic and international flights, with the plane providing an impressive 25 percent improvement in fuel use compared with the aircraft it replaces, depending on the configuration.

“With this investment in its future fleet, the 737 MAX and 787 will help United accelerate its fleet modernization and global growth strategy,” Boeing president Stan Deal said. “The Boeing team is honored by United's trust in our family of airplanes to connect people and transport cargo around the world for decades to come.”

Earlier this month, United announced several changes to help shape the brand and its long-term direction, including naming Maria Deacon senior vice president of technical operations, overseeing the airline’s maintenance operations, ground service equipment and facilities maintenance, supply chain, technical services and planning and strategy.

The carrier also announced a strategic equity investment in Natron Energy, a battery manufacturer whose sodium-ion batteries have the potential to help United electrify its airport ground equipment, including pushback tractors and operations at the gate.

