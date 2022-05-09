United Airlines Cancels Seven International Routes for June
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli May 09, 2022
You’ve heard of a pilot shortage.
You’ve heard of a flight attendant shortage.
You’ve heard of baggage handler shortages.
Now United Airlines says it is temporarily canceling seven international routes during the month of June because of another kind of shortage altogether.
It doesn’t have enough planes.
United says it is suspending seven long-haul flights due to an aircraft shortage, according to the aviation blog The Points Guy.
Many airlines are trimming their spring and summer schedules due to staff shortages, but although it sounds like United’s reasoning is uniquely different, it’s nonetheless logical. The airline literally doesn’t have the equipment.
United uses Boeing 777-200s and 777-200ERs on many of is long-haul routes, two models that also use engines manufactured by Pratt & Whitney. Those particular aircraft have been grounded for more than a year now after an incident in which a United flight from Denver to Honolulu had to turn back due to engine failure, dropping debris on as suburban Denver neighborhood.
The seven routes affected emanate from two U.S. airports. United flights from its hub at Newark-Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to Maui, Honolulu and Tokyo are discontinued for the month of June.
United flights from Washington Dulles to Sao Paulo, Brazil, Geneva, Honolulu and Dublin are also on hold for the month.
“United makes regular adjustments to our schedule in response to factors including resources such as available aircraft,” the airline said in a statement to The Points Guy. “We look forward to bringing back this flying soon.”
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS