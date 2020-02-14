United Airlines Extends Suspension of China Routes
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Laurie Baratti February 14, 2020
United Airlines has now joined fellow U.S. carriers, Delta and American Airlines, by extending its previously announced suspension of service to China amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, formerly known as the novel coronavirus epidemic, which originated in China’s Hubei Province.
Fox News reported that United had originally suspended its China-bound routes through March 28, 2020, but announced this week that it now plans to extend its non-operation through April 24.
“As we continue to evaluate our operation between our U.S. hubs and Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai and Hong Kong, we have decided to extend the suspension of those flights until April 24. We will continue to monitor the situation in China and evaluate our schedule as we remain in close contact with the CDC and other public health experts around the globe,” United wrote in an online advisory on February 12.
Ticketholders who booked United flights to Beijing, Chengdu or Shanghai prior to January 27 are eligible for travel waivers, as well as those who had purchased Hong Kong-bound tickets before January 23, 2020.
A similar announcement came from American Airlines on February 11, extending the suspension of its own routes between its U.S. hubs in Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles and China, including Hong Kong, through April 24.
Back as early as January 31, Delta Air Lines also announced its suspension of all service to Chinese destinations to continue through April 30.
For more information, visit United.com
For more information on United Airlines, China, Hong Kong
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS