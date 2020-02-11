American Airlines Extends Suspension of Flights to China, Hong Kong
American Airlines has extended its suspension of flights between two of its U.S. hubs and mainland China and Hong Kong amid ongoing concerns due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The carrier, which isn't alone in temporarily halting Asia-bound flights this winter, cited a "reduction in demand" for the latest update, which grounds flights between Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles and mainland China—including Shanghai and Beijing—and Hong Kong through late April.
As of Tuesday afternoon, flights between DFW-LAX and mainland China and flights between LAX and Hong Kong (HKG) are suspended through April 24 while flights between DFW and HKG are suspended through April 23.
American had previously suspended all flights into and out of Hong Kong until February 20 and had scrapped flights between the U.S. and China through late March.
The U.S. State Department updated its travel advisory for China late last month, elevating it to a Level 4 (do not travel). "Do not travel to China due to the novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. On January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) determined the rapidly spreading outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)," the U.S. government warned. "Travelers should be prepared for the possibility of travel restrictions with little or no advance notice. Most commercial air carriers have reduced or suspended routes to and from China."
American said that it will "continue to evaluate this schedule and make any adjustments as necessary."
