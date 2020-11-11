United Airlines Introduces Clorox Total 360 System at Airport Terminals
United Airlines is turning to the Clorox Total 360 System to disinfect terminals at as many as 35 of its busiest airports across the nation, the carrier announced on Wednesday.
Similar to the electrostatic spraying technology currently being used onboard aircraft, the system sprays a disinfecting solution that is EPA-approved to kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. United will use the Clorox Total 360 System onboard its planes as well as on germ-prone surfaces in ticketing lobbies, terminals, gate rooms, employee spaces and United Club locations.
The systems will be rolled out at all 35 airports—including places like Atlanta, Boston, Chicago O'Hare, New York (LaGuardia and Newark), Los Angeles and San Francisco, among others—every night beginning in early December. United plans to expand to additional airports in early 2021.
"At the beginning of this pandemic, we laid out our United CleanPlus commitment of putting health and safety at the forefront of the travel experience. In teaming up with Clorox, we've worked with their experts to enhance our cleaning procedures and roll out state-of-the-art products throughout the United journey to give our greater customers confidence when they travel," said Mike Hanna, senior vice president of airport operations at United, in a statement. "This is just one of many steps we are taking as part of our layered approach to safety."
The airline is also providing antimicrobial gloves to ramp and baggage service employees.
The washable, reusable gloves are effective against SARs-CoV-2 for up to six months.
United has been taking new measures to combat the spread of coronavirus since this past spring, working closely with Clorox and the Cleveland Clinic since early May.
Most recently, it became the first U.S. airline to announce it would offer COVID-19 tests for customers beginning on flights from San Francisco to Hawaii.
