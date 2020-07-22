United Airlines Mandates Masks in Airports Around the World
July 22, 2020
United Airlines announced Wednesday that customers would be required to wear a face covering in the more than 360 airports where the airline operates around the world starting on July 24.
To ensure the health and safety of its customers and employees, United now mandates masks at all customer service counters, kiosks, club locations, gates and baggage claim areas, in addition to on the carrier’s planes.
As for passengers who refuse to comply with the new regulations, the airline reserves the right to refuse travel and ban them from flying with United “at least while the mask requirement is in place.”
“The most important thing any of us can do to slow the spread of the coronavirus is to simply wear a mask when we're around other people,” United CEO Scott Kirby said. “A mask is about protecting the safety of others, and I'm proud of the aggressive and proactive steps United Airlines has taken to ensure people are wearing a face covering in the airports where we operate and onboard the aircraft we fly.”
In addition, the carrier announced the only exemption to the policy is the exclusion of children under the age of two. Anyone who believes they should be medically exempt from wearing the masks must contact United before their journey.
To ensure travelers are aware of the new rules, United will post signage throughout the airport and employees will first give a customer a verbal reminder and offer a free mask to any customer who is not wearing one.
