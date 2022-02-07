United Airlines, PGA TOUR Team Up for HBCU Travel Grant Program

Last updated: 01:48 PM ET, Mon February 07 2022

United Airlines plane taking off.
United Airlines plane taking off. (photo via United Airlines Media)

United Airlines and the PGA TOUR teamed up to announce the carrier would award 51 golf teams at Historically Black Colleges and Universities with more than half a million dollars in grants to fund travel for golf tournaments and recruiting efforts.

Divided equally among the schools, the donations are part of United and the PGA TOUR’s shared commitment to diversify and grow the sport and provide resources that allow HBCUs to recruit and compete at the highest levels.

Each school will receive $10,000 in travel credits, enabling more than 250 student-athletes, coaches and their equipment to compete in high-profile tournaments previously out of reach.

“Removing barriers for HBCU students to have the same opportunities given to other collegiate athletes will open doors for countless young Black golfers to achieve their dreams and for HBCU golf programs to develop to their full potential,” United President Brett Hart said. “United is committed to advancing inclusion and racial equity and that begins with making meaningful mentorship and scholarship investments in the communities we serve.”

The grants will allow each team the opportunity to attend more tournaments this season, including events like the PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Mardi Gras Golf Invitational and Black College Golf Coaches Association Houston National Invitational.

United is the Official Airline of the PGA TOUR and the organization’s first sponsor to support the HBCU Grant Program. In addition to travel grants, student athletes will have access to mentorship and career coaching from United employees.

The HBCU Grant Program will serve 51 current golf programs, including:

Men's Golf

Alabama A&M University

Morehouse College

Alabama State University

North Carolina A&T State University

Bishop State Community College

North Carolina Central University

Bluefield State College

Prairie View A&M University

Chicago State University

Saint Augustine's University

Elizabeth City State University

Savannah State University

Fayetteville State University

Talladega College

Fisk University

Tennessee State University

Florida A&M University

Texas Southern University

Howard University

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Jarvis Christian College

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Johnson C. Smith University

Virginia State University

Kentucky State University

Virginia Union University

LeMoyne-Owen College

West Virginia State University

Lincoln University

Wilberforce University

Livingstone College

Winston-Salem State University

Miles College

Women's Golf

Alabama State University

Lincoln University

Bethune-Cookman University

North Carolina A&T State University

Bishop State Community College

North Carolina Central University

Bluefield State College

Prairie View A&M University

Chicago State University

Savannah State University

Delaware State University

Tennessee State University

Fisk University

Texas Southern University

Howard University

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Jarvis Christian College

Wilberforce University

