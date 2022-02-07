United Airlines, PGA TOUR Team Up for HBCU Travel Grant Program
United Airlines and the PGA TOUR teamed up to announce the carrier would award 51 golf teams at Historically Black Colleges and Universities with more than half a million dollars in grants to fund travel for golf tournaments and recruiting efforts.
Divided equally among the schools, the donations are part of United and the PGA TOUR’s shared commitment to diversify and grow the sport and provide resources that allow HBCUs to recruit and compete at the highest levels.
Each school will receive $10,000 in travel credits, enabling more than 250 student-athletes, coaches and their equipment to compete in high-profile tournaments previously out of reach.
“Removing barriers for HBCU students to have the same opportunities given to other collegiate athletes will open doors for countless young Black golfers to achieve their dreams and for HBCU golf programs to develop to their full potential,” United President Brett Hart said. “United is committed to advancing inclusion and racial equity and that begins with making meaningful mentorship and scholarship investments in the communities we serve.”
The grants will allow each team the opportunity to attend more tournaments this season, including events like the PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Mardi Gras Golf Invitational and Black College Golf Coaches Association Houston National Invitational.
United is the Official Airline of the PGA TOUR and the organization’s first sponsor to support the HBCU Grant Program. In addition to travel grants, student athletes will have access to mentorship and career coaching from United employees.
The HBCU Grant Program will serve 51 current golf programs, including:
Men's Golf
Alabama A&M University
Morehouse College
Alabama State University
North Carolina A&T State University
Bishop State Community College
North Carolina Central University
Bluefield State College
Prairie View A&M University
Chicago State University
Saint Augustine's University
Elizabeth City State University
Savannah State University
Fayetteville State University
Talladega College
Fisk University
Tennessee State University
Florida A&M University
Texas Southern University
Howard University
University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Jarvis Christian College
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Johnson C. Smith University
Virginia State University
Kentucky State University
Virginia Union University
LeMoyne-Owen College
West Virginia State University
Lincoln University
Wilberforce University
Livingstone College
Winston-Salem State University
Miles College
Women's Golf
Alabama State University
Lincoln University
Bethune-Cookman University
North Carolina A&T State University
Bishop State Community College
North Carolina Central University
Bluefield State College
Prairie View A&M University
Chicago State University
Savannah State University
Delaware State University
Tennessee State University
Fisk University
Texas Southern University
Howard University
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Jarvis Christian College
Wilberforce University
