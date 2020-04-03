United Airlines Provides Free Flights to Medical Volunteers
United Airlines Mackenzie Cullen April 03, 2020
United Airlines has partnered with the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City in order to provide free roundtrip flights for doctors, nurses and other medical professionals working to treat patients with coronavirus.
"Our healthcare workers are heroes, and they need reinforcements," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. "This generous partnership with United Airlines will ensure medical professionals from across the country can come to New York City to help us in our hour of need."
New York has become the focal point of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., specifically in New York City, which has more than 50,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Hospital staff quickly found themselves overwhelmed due to overcrowding. Several notable landmarks have been converted into makeshift hospitals throughout the city.
United is also working with local government agencies and non-profit partners to provide New York hospitals with much-needed qualified medical professionals. The airline is closely collaborating with a network of professional medical volunteer organizations to help enlist volunteers and bring them to locations where they are needed the most.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is one of those extraordinary times that demonstrates how we come together as a profession to provide desperately needed assistance and care," said Society of Critical Care Medicine President, Lewis J Kaplan, M.D., FCCM.
United has joined many brands across the nation to help support front-line responders by providing them free or reduced services.
Several hotels and lodging brands are offering free or subsidized housing for medical workers and front-line responders, while local and national restaurants are providing these workers with free food or large discounts.
