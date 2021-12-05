United Airlines Resumes Four Routes to Alaska for Summer
United Airlines has decided to resume four routes to Alaska for the summer of 2022 that were previously on its schedule, according to a story by Jay Singh of the aviation blog Simple Flying.
Alaska has always been one of the most popular summer destinations both for air travel and cruising for tourists from the lower 48, and the decision to add the four routes back in is a sign that United believes the surge in domestic leisure travel will continue into next year.
According to Simple Flying, which collected the data from the aviation analytics company Cirium, the four routes will be:
—Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport daily beginning June 3, 2022.
—Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Anchorage daily, also beginning June 3.
—San Francisco International Airport to Anchorage daily, June 3.
—And another June 3 start date for a daily flight from Chicago O’Hare International but this time to Fairbanks International Airport.
None of the four routes are new, having existed previously in United’s schedule.
Simple Flying noted that United is trending toward not just domestic leisure routes but routes to destinations that tend to be outdoor tourism-centric, including having previously added summer 2022 flights to Burlington, Vermont; Glacier Park, Montana; Aspen, Colorado; and Bozeman, Montana, to name a few.
