Last updated: 10:05 AM ET, Sun December 05 2021

United Airlines Resumes Four Routes to Alaska for Summer

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli December 05, 2021

Alaska: America's Last Frontier
United Airlines is resuming four routes to Alaska for the summer of 2022. (photo via Collette)

United Airlines has decided to resume four routes to Alaska for the summer of 2022 that were previously on its schedule, according to a story by Jay Singh of the aviation blog Simple Flying.

Alaska has always been one of the most popular summer destinations both for air travel and cruising for tourists from the lower 48, and the decision to add the four routes back in is a sign that United believes the surge in domestic leisure travel will continue into next year.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Frontier Aircraft (© 2018 FRONTIER Airlines)

Frontier Airlines Announces 18 Nonstop Routes, Two New...

China Southern Airlines Airbus A320

Another Airline Startup Set to Debut in the US

Sweden, Stockholm, Europe, City

United To Resume Stockholm-New York Service

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737

Alaska Airlines Launches Nonstop Service to Belize

According to Simple Flying, which collected the data from the aviation analytics company Cirium, the four routes will be:

—Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport daily beginning June 3, 2022.

—Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Anchorage daily, also beginning June 3.

—San Francisco International Airport to Anchorage daily, June 3.

—And another June 3 start date for a daily flight from Chicago O’Hare International but this time to Fairbanks International Airport.

None of the four routes are new, having existed previously in United’s schedule.

Simple Flying noted that United is trending toward not just domestic leisure routes but routes to destinations that tend to be outdoor tourism-centric, including having previously added summer 2022 flights to Burlington, Vermont; Glacier Park, Montana; Aspen, Colorado; and Bozeman, Montana, to name a few.

For more information on United Airlines, Alaska

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Refund stamp

Airlines Still Owe Billions in Ticket Refunds for Canceled...

Southwest Airlines Releases Commemorative History Book for 50th Anniversary

United Flight to Make Sustainable Airline Fuel History

Frontier Airlines Announces 18 Nonstop Routes, Two New Destinations

Airline CEOs Asked to Testify Before Congress

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS