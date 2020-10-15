United Airlines Starts COVID-19 Testing Program at SFO
October 15, 2020
United Airlines is making it easy to get a COVID-19 test before flying to Hawaii.
Customers traveling on United from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaii now have access to two types of COVID-19 tests. Travelers can choose a rapid test option taken at the airport on the day of travel or a drive-through test also at the airport taken 48-72 hours before departure.
Travelers with a negative test result from either option are exempt from quarantine requirements in Lihue, Maui and Honolulu. Travelers landing in Kona on the Big Island are required to take a second complimentary test when they arrive on the island to avoid quarantining.
"There's no doubt that Covid-19 has changed the travel experience, and United is committed to innovating to help customers continue to travel where they want to go in a way that is safe," said Toby Enqvist, Chief Customer Officer at United. "In partnership with the San Francisco Airport, we look forward to helping reopen the Hawaiian economy, and look forward to making testing options more broadly available to our customers so we can continue to connect people and unite the world."
SFO Airport Director Ivar C. Satero is also proud to be a part of keeping travelers safe and healthy.
"Protecting the health and safety of our passengers is our highest priority, and we are proud to partner with United Airlines and their health providers to offer onsite rapid and drive-through testing for United's passengers to Hawaii," said SFO Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. "This collaboration of airlines, airports, and health providers truly creates a model for air travel that gives passengers a new level of confidence. My thanks go out to the entire team who helped us to take this important step forward."
United was approved by the Hawaii Department of Health as a trusted testing and travel partner. It was also the first U.S. carrier to announce plans to make COVID-19 tests available to customers.
