United Airlines To Offer Free Wi-Fi For Some Passengers
It is every flyer's dream. Free Wi-Fi.
Being able to send emails, watch your own programming, or just about anything from 30,000 feet in the air and not have to worry about the excessive cost of internet access is what many frequent flyers crave.
United Airlines has jumped on the trend and is offering free Wi-fi on most flights. But there’s a catch, of course.
According to the aviation blog The Points Guy, United Airlines is offering free Wi-fi on flights to any destination. But you must be a T-Mobile user.
It’s not the phone, it’s the plan.
United has had a deal in place with T-Mobile for more than six months now. There are a few United jets that do not have free Wi-Fi, but they are mostly smaller jets that have yet to be retrofitted with free Wi-Fi.
According to The Points Guy, with confirmation from the airline, “all you need to do is connect to the "Unitedwifi.com" network once you're on the plane and then enter your eligible T-Mobile phone number to start browsing. Streaming is supported, but note that the free T-Mobile Wi-Fi is limited to cellphones (not laptops).”
Meanwhile, Delta has been offering free Wi-Fi to all SkyMiles members for a month now, and Southwest just recently increased their Wi-Fi cost.
