Delta Air Lines Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi on Domestic Mainline Flights
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Patrick Clarke February 01, 2023
Delta Air Lines has begun offering fast, free Wi-Fi onboard most of its domestic mainline flights as of Wednesday, February 1.
The complimentary Internet service, provided in partnership with T-Mobile, is currently available on more than 500 Delta aircraft. The carrier will offer the service on more than 700 Viasat-equipped aircraft by the end of 2023 and has plans to launch free Wi-Fi on international and regional aircraft by the end of 2024.
To connect, travelers can turn their phone to airplane mode and then turn on Wi-Fi. Next, they must select the DeltaWiFi.com network or visit DeltaWiFi.com via their browser. Finally, customers will sign in with their Delta SkyMiles username and password to access the free Internet. Those without an account can create one for free.
"At work, at home and everywhere in between, connectivity is essential to daily life, and your journey on Delta should be no different. Our vision has long been to deliver an experience at 30,000 feet that feels similar to what our customers have available on the ground," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said at CES 2023 in Las Vegas last month.
"We didn’t just want free Wi-Fi to offer base-level service—we wanted it to be transformative for the entire onboard experience," said Bastian. "It is imperative all customers onboard can enjoy their favorite content just as they would at home, and we’ve put this system through meticulous tests to make that possible."
Delta also revealed plans for Delta Sync Exclusives hub, a new mobile platform launching later this spring designed to improve the in-flight connectivity experience through exclusive offers, access and entertainment.
