United Airlines Working to Help Older Residents in California
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood April 27, 2020
United Airlines announced it is working with government officials in California to help address the significant health risks faced by older residents isolated during the coronavirus outbreak.
As part of a partnership with Listos California, a campaign by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services that helps vulnerable Californians prepare for disasters, around 300 United employees will make wellness calls to people who may need help.
Workers in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose will be reaching out to vulnerable Californians each week to check on their wellbeing, while providing a much-needed personal connection during this time of crisis.
“United Airlines reached out to us [and said] we have a workforce that would be perfectly positioned to be able to make wellness calls, so we want to thank United Airlines,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “We love the idea that the folks that we usually check in with for our travel arrangements will be checking in with our seniors and older Californians [as part of this initiative].”
Governor Newsom also recently called for support connecting with older residents through his "Stay Home. Save Lives. Check In." initiative, led by the state’s Department of Aging.
United and its employees have been lending a helping hand throughout the coronavirus outbreak by offering free medical flights, volunteering at emergency distribution sites, donating amenity kits, sending food to local charities and operating cargo charter flights.
In addition, the carrier became the first of the “big four” U.S. airlines to require that its flight attendants wear face masks—either commercial face masks or homemade nose-and-mouth coverings—while they’re on duty.
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS