Last updated: 10:13 AM ET, Sat November 28 2020

United, American Begin Charter Flights to Deliver Vaccine

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 28, 2020

American Airline plane
PHOTO: American Airlines plane. (Photo via American Airlines)

U.S. airlines, expected to play a pivotal role in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, are ramping up to do just that.

United Airlines on Friday began operating charter flights to position its fleet for when Pfizer receives its expected regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration, according to the Wall Street Journal.

ADVERTISING

Pfizer is the first of what is now three pharmaceutical companies to announce it has a vaccine ready that advanced through trials with a 90 percent or more efficacy rate. Pfizer’s COVID-19 drug could be ready to go in less than two weeks. Moderna also is expected to shortly ask the FDA for approval.

In addition to United, another domestic carrier is also set to serve as a courier as well. American Airlines said in a statement Friday it successfully completed a trial flight from Miami to South America testing the airline's thermal packaging and stress test processes.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Tourist couple at Waimea Canyon State Park, Kauai, Hawaii

Kauai Drops Out of Hawaii’s Pre-Travel Testing Program

Passport and Compass, Travel, Globe, World, Travel Agent, Travel Agents

gallery icon Countries Americans Can Travel to Without COVID-19 Testing or...

People Talking Celebrating Holiday(Photo via Rawpixel / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Millions Travel for Thanksgiving Holiday, Ignoring CDC’s...

Mixed bills of different global currencies.

IATA Expects Airlines' Losses to Reach $157 Billion

"We have established a network of team members that specialize in temperature-critical shipments, and work closely with the FAA on regulations governing shipments transported with dry ice. We have worked with the FAA to increase dry ice limits on our widebody cargo-only flights," American said in a statement.

In a statement to The Hill, the Federal Aviation Administration said that "As a result of the historic pace of vaccine development through Operation Warp Speed and careful logistics planning, the FAA today is supporting the first mass air shipment of a vaccine.”

The Hill noted that the FAA said it is working alongside manufacturers, air carriers, and airport authorities to provide guidance on implementing existing regulatory requirements for safely transporting large amounts of dry ice air cargo. Due to the complexity of the fast-tracked vaccine, Pfizer's vaccine must be kept at below freezing temperatures, meaning special accommodations must be made for both transport and storage.

A United spokesperson told The Hill in a statement on Friday that the vaccine rollout was being handled by United Cargo, which established a COVID Readiness Task Team earlier this year "to help ensure we have the right people, products, services, and partnerships in place to support a vaccine distribution effort on a global scale."

For more information on United Airlines, American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Lufthansa, A320, plane

Lufthansa Is Piloting an Economy Class Lie-Flat Seating Option

IATA Expects Airlines' Losses to Reach $157 Billion

Why Is Delta Canceling So Many Thanksgiving Week Flights?

Delta to Launch New COVID-19 Testing Protocols For Quarantine Free Travel to Italy

gallery icon TSA Travel Tips for Winter Holiday Travel Period

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS