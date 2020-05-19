'United Clean Plus' Amenity Kit to Include Face Mask, Hand Wipes
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Patrick Clarke May 19, 2020
United Airlines is providing passengers with face masks and sanitizing hand wipes as part of its new "United Clean Plus" amenity kit, CEO Oscar Munoz announced this week.
"Starting today, we are providing a little amenity kit," United CEO Oscar Munoz said on Bloomberg Television's Leadership Live on Monday via Time. "It will be a little amenity kit that has a snack, water and some hand wipes for you as you enter the aircraft, along with a mask if you need it."
Windstar Cruises Plans to Resume Cruising in September 2020Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Abu Dhabi Launches the Region’s First Safe and Clean...Destination & Tourism
Wyndham Looks Ahead to Recovery with Continued...Hotel & Resort
United is one of many airlines that recently began requiring passengers to wear face coverings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has rocked the airline industry over the past two months.
United reported a $1.7 billion loss for the first quarter of 2020—it's worst since 2008—and the airline's management recently informed employees that it will only have enough work during the month of June for 3,000 flight attendants out of the total of 25,000 that the company employs.
This week, United will see a leadership transition as part of a succession plan announced late last year.
Munoz will transition to Executive Chair and current President Scott Kirby will become United CEO following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Brett J. Hart will take over the role as President.
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS