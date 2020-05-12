United Airlines Names Brett J. Hart as President
United Airlines announced Monday it would appoint Brett J. Hart as the company’s president, effective May 20.
Hart has served as United’s Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer since 2010 and even acted as interim CEO for six months while current CEO Oscar Munoz recovered from a heart transplant.
Hart’s rise through the ranks at United is part of the airline’s leadership succession plan announced in early December. Munoz will transition to Executive Chair and current President Scott Kirby will become CEO, effective May 20.
“Brett is a well-established and widely respected leader who has established a strong track record, over the last decade, helping United navigate complex challenges across all areas of our business,” Munoz said in a statement. “He is recognized inside and outside of the airline industry for his leadership and has played a central role in shaping our strategy, culture and leading our community engagement around the world.”
In addition to Hart’s regulatory and strategic expertise complementing Kirby's commercial acumen and industry experience, the new president will lead the company's public advocacy strategy, including the Government Affairs, Corporate Communications and Legal and Community Engagement teams.
Hart will also be responsible for business-critical functions like the Corporate Real Estate team, overseeing United's industry-leading environmental sustainability efforts and managing the Human Resources and Labor Relations teams.
Despite the promotion, Hart will forgo his salary as president due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
“I am honored and energized as I take on these new responsibilities to lead this incredible team that I am convinced will build United into a thriving industry leader,” Hart said in a statement. “The path forward will not be easy, but I am confident that Scott and I will continue our partnership to lead United through the extraordinary challenge posed by COVID-19.”
“United's bright future is only possible because of the commitment of the most talented airline professionals in the world who serve United and our customers every single day – and I could not be prouder of them,” Hart continued.
