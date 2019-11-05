United Offers Fly Now, Pay Later Option
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 05, 2019
Ever wish you could take a loan out just to take a trip and pay for it over time?
Now you can.
California’s Tourism Industry Thriving Despite WildfiresDestination & Tourism
Safety Tips for Visiting Hong KongDestination & Tourism
Baja California Asks for Tourist ContributionDestination & Tourism
United Airlines has partnered with Uplift, a point of sale finance company, to create a ‘fly now, pay later’ ticket option.
It’s a loan of sorts in which, you get approved, you can fly first and have 11 months to pay off the flights.
Flights can be booked from the U.S. to any United destination.
“We began offering Uplift Pay Monthly in 2017 with United Vacations and received great feedback from our customers about the option to pay over time,” United VP-digital products and analytics Praveen Sharma said in a statement. “Expanding Uplift’s flexible purchase option to flight tickets now allows even more customers to travel the world and create memories that will last a lifetime.”
You can apply for the monthly payment option at United.com and receive an instant decision.
“Our mission to make travel more accessible, affordable and rewarding for everyone perfectly aligns with United’s purpose of connecting people and uniting the world,” Uplift CEO Brian Barth said. “Travel has become a fundamental part of our lives and consumers today demand more flexibility. We’re excited to help more people experience the world with this partnership with United.”
For more information on United Airlines, United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS