United Offers Fly Now, Pay Later Option

Boeing 777-300ER
United Boeing 777-300ER taking off. (photo via United Hub)

Ever wish you could take a loan out just to take a trip and pay for it over time?

Now you can.

United Airlines has partnered with Uplift, a point of sale finance company, to create a ‘fly now, pay later’ ticket option.

It’s a loan of sorts in which, you get approved, you can fly first and have 11 months to pay off the flights.

Flights can be booked from the U.S. to any United destination.

“We began offering Uplift Pay Monthly in 2017 with United Vacations and received great feedback from our customers about the option to pay over time,” United VP-digital products and analytics Praveen Sharma said in a statement. “Expanding Uplift’s flexible purchase option to flight tickets now allows even more customers to travel the world and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

You can apply for the monthly payment option at United.com and receive an instant decision.

“Our mission to make travel more accessible, affordable and rewarding for everyone perfectly aligns with United’s purpose of connecting people and uniting the world,” Uplift CEO Brian Barth said. “Travel has become a fundamental part of our lives and consumers today demand more flexibility. We’re excited to help more people experience the world with this partnership with United.”

