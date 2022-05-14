Last updated: 10:34 AM ET, Sat May 14 2022

United, Pilots Union Reach Contract Agreement

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli May 14, 2022

Pilots before take off, cockpit, airplane
Pilots before takeoff at sunset (photo via MatusDuda / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

United Airlines has reached a new contract agreement with its pilots union, the first major commercial carrier to do so since the pandemic began nearly two-and-a-half years ago according to CNBC.

MORE Airlines & Airports
Masked passenger on plane.

Doctors’ Tips for Reducing COVID-19 Risk When...

American Airlines Airbus A319.

American Airlines Adding 68 Nonstop Flights for College...

ARAJET and AERODOM officials.

ARAJET and AERODOM Sign New Airport Agreement

ADVERTISING

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but are believed to include higher pay, especially in the face of the current pilot shortage, which was fueled by the pandemic and an already aging pilot workforce.

“United Airlines was the only airline to work with our pilots union to reach an agreement during COVID,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a LinkedIn post. “It’s not surprising that we are now the first airline to get an Agreement in Principle for an industry leading new pilot contract.”

In large part, that was forged by a good working relationship between the airline and the pilots since the pandemic began, as United kept most of its pilots on staff and training. It also helped that the carrier opened its own flight training school, the United Aviate Academy,

The pilots will vote on the contract shortly.

Sponsored Content

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Masked passenger on plane.

Doctors’ Tips for Reducing COVID-19 Risk When Flying...

American Airlines Adding 68 Nonstop Flights for College Football Season

ARAJET and AERODOM Sign New Airport Agreement

gallery icon The Most, Least Expensive US Airports To Fly Out Of

New Details Revealed for Upcoming Airport in Tulum, Mexico

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS