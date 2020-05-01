Last updated: 10:30 AM ET, Fri May 01 2020

United Surprises Wall Street Despite ‘Worst Crisis in Aviation History’

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli May 01, 2020

United Airlines flight arriving in Chicago
PHOTO: United Airlines flight arriving at airport. (photo via gk-6mt/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

United Airlines reported first-quarter earnings late Thursday and, like all other airlines facing what its own CEO called “the most disruptive global crisis in the history of aviation” due to the coronavirus pandemic, it lost money.

But United surprised Wall Street by losing less than expected, a pleasant development among the doom and gloom of the travel industry these days.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Two Empty Chairs on a Cruise Ship Balcony

Older Travelers Reportedly Won’t Be Barred from Cruise...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Marina Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Tourism Officials Fighting for Industry Rebound in Mexico

Destination & Tourism
N95 mask

American, Delta, United Now Requiring Passengers to Wear Face...

Airlines & Airports
Travel in Devil

gallery icon Practical Places to Visit When Coronavirus Travel Restrictions...

United lost $1.7 billion, or $6.86 a share, in the first quarter. That’s well below last year’s Q1 earnings of $292 million.

But according to MarketWatch; adjusted for one-time items, United lost $639 million, or $2.57 a share. Analysts expected United to report an adjusted loss of $2.85 a share.

“While we are still in the midst of this crisis, we will not hesitate to make difficult decisions we believe will ensure the long term success of our company,” Chief Executive Oscar Munoz said in a statement. “When demand returns, we believe we’ll be positioned to bounce back strongly and quickly.”

United itself had predicted it would lose $2.1 billion for the quarter, so coming in at $1.7 billion was something of a victory and the stock jumped early on Friday morning. But, as with every airline stock, it was tempered by the overall picture. United’s stock was trading at a high this year of $89.70 on Jan. 17. As of 10 a.m. Friday morning, it was down to $27.19.

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
N95 mask

American, Delta, United Now Requiring Passengers to Wear Face...

American Airlines

ICAO Forecast Predicts 1.5 Billion Fewer Air Travelers Than Last Year

American Airlines Loses $2.2 Billion During First Quarter 2020

Frontier to Require Passengers to Wear Face Masks

Delta Air Lines Retiring Older Planes Sooner Than Expected

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS