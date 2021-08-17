United Tells Employees Not to Duct-Tape Passengers
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli August 17, 2021
Yeah, um, about that whole duct tape phenomenon going on in the airline industry? Let’s avoid that.
That’s what United Airlines is telling employees in a memo.
At a time when duct tape is trending on social media after a handful of high-profile incidents in which passengers were restrained, United is telling its crew members to avoid using duct tape as a way to dealing with unruly customers, according to the aviation blog One Mile At A Time.
Flight attendants who received the memo are being asked to follow this procedure:
– To address situations calmly, and to deescalate situations as much as possible
– There are designated items on board that could be used in difficult situations that can’t be deescalated
– To consult United’s safety manual to guide decision-making if a customer isn’t behaving well
– To complete an incident report in the event things go wrong, with as many details as possible
As One Mile At A Time pointed out, United, more than any other airline, is likely particularly sensitive to the idea of restraining customers. Remember, four years ago, United forcibly dragged a doctor off a plane who refused to be involuntarily bumped from an overbooked flight.
It was an ugly incident that drew all kinds of backlash for United.
