United to Add New Nonstop Routes to Hawaii, Africa, India in 2020/21
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Laurie Baratti September 09, 2020
Today, United Airlines made the announcement that it intends to expand its network of international routes, adding new nonstop service to Hawaii, India and Africa. The airlines’ newly announced global routes are, of course, subject to the respective foreign governments’ approval, in light of continuously changing COVID-19 conditions and concerns.
With their addition, United reinforces its position the airline with the most service between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland and becomes the single U.S. carrier that offers the most nonstop service to India and South Africa.
Beginning December 2020, United will operate daily flights between Chicago and New Delhi, India.
Then, in Spring 2021, it will become the only airline to fly between San Francisco and Bangalore; as well as between Newark/New York and Johannesburg, South Africa.
Also, in late Spring 2021, United plans to introduce new Africa service, flying from Washington, D.C., and Accra, Ghana, and Lagos, Nigeria.
Come Summer 2021, United will operate nonstop service weekly between Chicago and Kona, Hawaii, and between Newark/New York and Maui four times weekly. Starting this week, United is also adding new nonstop service between Chicago and Tel Aviv, being the only airline to offer this service, as well as the U.S. carrier that provides the most nonstop service to Israel overall.
"Now is the right time to take a bold step in evolving our global network to help our customers reconnect with friends, family and colleagues around the world," said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of International Network and Alliances.
"These new nonstop routes provide shorter travel times and convenient one-stop connections from across the United States, demonstrating United's continued innovative and forward-looking approach to rebuilding our network to meet the travel needs of our customers."
For the Summer 2021 season, United is anticipating that leisure travelers will look to resume their activities and therefore plans to add new nonstop flights from Newark/New York to Maui and Chicago to Kona. East Coast and Midwest travelers will find that United provides faster and more convenient service to the Aloha State than any other airline.
United will become the only U.S. carrier to connect Accra, Ghana, and Lagos, Nigeria, directly with nonstop flights to Washington D.C. Thrice-weekly flights to each destination are planned to begin sometime in late Spring 2021. United already seasonally operates three-times-weekly service between Newark/New York and Cape Town, South Africa, but will be adding new daily nonstop flights between Newark/New York and Johannesburg, come Spring 2021.
United has a 15-year history of nonstop service to India with existing routes to New Delhi and Mumbai; but the airline will add two new routes with nonstop service between Chicago and New Delhi starting December 2020, and its first-ever nonstop service between San Francisco and Bangalore, set to begin Spring 2021. United’s west coast service to India already includes flights from San Francisco to New Delhi.
On September 10, 2020, United will commence brand-new, thrice-weekly nonstop service between Chicago and Tel Aviv, and will also resume service between Washington and Tel Aviv in October. United presently operates nonstop service between its hubs in Newark/New York and San Francisco and the major Israeli city.
|Hawaii:
|Destination
|UA Hub
|Service
|Season Start
|Kahului, Maui
|EWR
|4x/week, 767-300ER
|Summer 2021
|Kona, Hawaii
|ORD
|4x/week, 787-8
|Summer 2021
|Africa:
|Accra, Ghana
|IAD
|3x/week, 787-8
|Spring 2021
|Lagos, Nigeria
|IAD
|3x/week, 787-8
|Spring 2021
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|EWR
|Daily, 787-9
|Spring 2021
|India:
|Bangalore, India
|SFO
|Daily, 787-9
|Spring 2021
|New Delhi, India
|ORD
|Daily, 787-9
|Winter 2020
