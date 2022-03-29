United To Try Another Sustainable Fuel Alternative
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli March 29, 2022
United Airlines, which has consistently been a leader in the aviation sector in trying new sustainable fuel alternatives, is partnering with a Houston biotech firm that specializes in carbon dioxide.
You read that right.
That airline is hoping to turn the residual bad part of oxygen into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
United and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures today announced a collaboration with Cemvita Factory to commercialize the production of SAF intended to be developed through a revolutionary new process using carbon dioxide and synthetic microbes. United also announced an equity investment in Cemvita Factory. OLCV, a subsidiary of Occidental (Oxy), is a founding investor in Cemvita Factory.
"At United, we have been consistent in leading the airline industry with bold action when it comes to fighting climate change – that starts with building an ecosystem around companies like Cemvita Factory to create and commercialize new SAF technologies," Michael Leskinen, President of United Airlines Ventures, said in a statement. "This is truly a global imperative, and this cooperation with Oxy Low Carbon Ventures reflects our dedication to building relationships across sectors and working with companies aligned with our sustainability goals."
United and OLCV have previously worked together on new approaches to combat climate change. Together, UAV and OLCV will fund development work at Cemvita to convert carbon dioxide into hydrocarbons for SAF. If performance targets are achieved, UAV and OLCV plan to form a joint venture to commercialize the technology. This includes funding projects such as pilot and demo plants, engineering studies, financing construction and operating SAF plants.
"The use of SAF is a promising approach that we believe can significantly reduce global emissions from aviation and further decarbonization initiatives to combat climate change," said Richard Jackson, President, Operations, U.S. Onshore Resources and Carbon Management, Oxy. "We are eager to collaborate with United and Cemvita to accelerate SAF innovation to reach commercial scale."
United already became the first airline to fly a commercial flight filled solely with alternative fuel back in December.
