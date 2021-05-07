Last updated: 04:21 PM ET, Fri May 07 2021

US Airlines Add More Flights to Riviera Nayarit

Airlines & Airports Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit Janeen Christoff May 07, 2021

A view from downtown Puerto Vallarta
A view from downtown Puerto Vallarta. (photo by Codie Liermann)

More airlines are launching more flights to the Riviera Nayarit in response to increased demand. Puerto Vallarta usually sees this type of increase in the early winter rather than just before the summer months.

Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines have added flights from Portland, Seattle and Salt Lake City to the Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit region.

According to Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) data, air traffic usually decreases in May (before the summer season). However, possibly due to demand coming back as the pandemic wanes, this year is seeing a rise in the number of flights compared to last month.

GAP sees the increase in demand as a result of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement regarding the increasing number of Americans receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The group points out that as demand is increasing for travel to the region, more than 50 percent of U.S. citizens have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

