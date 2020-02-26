US Airlines Issuing Travel Advisories for South Korea, Italy Due to Coronavirus
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood February 26, 2020
Update: February 26, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. ET
Delta announced Wednesday it would reduce its weekly flight scheduled between the U.S. and Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The airline is suspending service between Minneapolis/St. Paul and Seoul from February 29 through April 30, and reducing to five flights a week between Incheon and Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle through April 30.
Delta’s new service from Incheon to Manila, previously scheduled to begin March 29, will now start on May 1.
Several of the top airlines in the United States have started waiving cancellation and change fees for travelers scheduled to fly to South Korea or Italy as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread to other countries outside China.
For travelers booked for flights to South Korea, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its warning to Level 3 and is advising Americans to avoid nonessential travel to the country.
Coronavirus Could Cancel 2020 Tokyo Olympic GamesImpacting Travel
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Spreading Across EuropeImpacting Travel
US Citizens Advised Against Taking Asian Cruises For NowCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Cruise Line CEO Says People are Scared to Travel Due to...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
In total, there have been 893 confirmed cases in South Korea, which is a massive spike from the 28 cases reported on February 14.
As a result, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have all issued travel advisories for scheduled flights to the South Korean capital of Seoul. American has waived cancellation and change fees through April 24, while Delta extended the changes through April 30 and United through June 30.
United officials also revealed demand for its trans-Pacific routes outside of China has declined 75 percent due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
In addition to the travel advisories to South Korea and China, Delta also announced it would be waiving cancellation and change fees for scheduled flights to key destinations in Italy, such as Bologna, Milan and Venice. The waivers will be in effect through March 2 to match its partners at Air France.
Italy has become the European country most impacted by the viral outbreak, with more than 260 cases and seven confirmed deaths. The confirmed coronavirus cases have spread from the north to other parts of the country, including Sicily in the south.
U.S. airlines have also suspended all service to Hong Kong and mainland China.
Japan is also feeling the impact of the coronavirus, as a member of the International Olympic Committee said the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo in July could be canceled if the outbreak shows no sign of dissipating.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS