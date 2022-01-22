US Department of Transportation Cancels 44 Chinese Flights
The United States and China are having a war of words over precautionary measures to limit the transmission of COVID-19, and both are using the airline industry as leverage.
The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday suspended 44 flights to the U.S. by four Chinese airlines, an apparent move to retaliate against China for last week suspending flights by U.S. airlines ahead of the Beijing Olympics next month and its Lunar New Year.
The 44 flights are not an arbitrary number – China has suspended the same number of flights this month from American, Delta and United, the three major U.S. carriers with routes to China.
According to Forbes, the U.S. is suspending flights from Air China, China Eastern, China Southern and Xiamen airlines from January 30 through March 29. The DOT said the situation is fluid and will revisit its decision if China relents in its suspension of U.S. airlines – or the Department will impose further sanctions if China continues to suspend more flights by American, Delta and United.
Chinese officials last year imposed a “circuit-breaker” in which commercial aviation routes are being suspended for at least two weeks any time a flight touches down in China carrying more than five passengers who test positive for COVID-19. The airline is suspended for four weeks if 10 or more people test positive post-arrival.
China has also suspended flights from France, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.
