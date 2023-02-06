US Travel Association Says Air Travel Experience Must Improve
Mia Taylor February 06, 2023
Unless you’re flying business class or first class, air travel is rarely a treat. It’s an experience you steel yourself to get through mentally and physically.
A recent Ipsos Poll underscores the total lack of enthusiasm among Americans when it comes to the air travel experience.
The poll found that the air travel experience is subpar for nearly half of Americans. In fact, just one in 10 Americans who have flown by air (13%) rate their overall travel experience as excellent. Meanwhile, nearly half (45%) rate air travel as average or below average.
The biggest gripes among passengers? Pretty much the entire process from start to finish. Or, to be more specific: crowds and congestion (58%), flight delays or cancellations (44%), airport security process (31%), and cumbersome travel logistics (31%). Those were the main contributors to a less-than-excellent travel experience, according to Ipsos.
At its newly launched quarterly press conference, the U.S. Travel Association said the U.S. must improve the air travel system and create a seamless and secure travel experience from end to end. The association also said this effort must begin with opportunities this year as Congress works to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration.
“The latest data is a clear sign that significant upgrades are needed to kickstart a reimagined air travel experience that works for all Americans,” said the association’s President and CEO, Geoff Freeman at the press conference, an event that’s designed to offer an industry perspective and recommendations across issues critical to America’s travel economy.
The poll, which was referenced during the press conference, was conducted by Ipsos between January 13 and January 22. Its findings will help inform the U.S. Travel Association’s work to modernize the entire travel system.
Other new data from the Ipsos poll included:
The specific factors rated the lowest from their most recent travel experience include the length of time getting through security (58% rating as average or below), in-flight comfort (68% rating as average or below), the experience within the airport once through security (50% rating as average or below), and the process of checking a bag (50% rating as average or below).
Meanwhile, the top three factors Americans say would encourage them to travel more by air in the next six months are increased flight availabilities and direct flight options (31%) and travel discounts or loyalty programs (29%).
Separately from the air travel experience, very few Americans are taking part in clearance programs like TSA PreCheck/Global Entry or CLEAR. Just 17% are currently enrolled in TSA PreCheck, and even fewer are enrolled in CLEAR (3%).
One-third of Americans (33%) say they’re not aware of TSA PreCheck, and almost double that number say they are not aware of CLEAR (65%).
