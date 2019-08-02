WATCH: Bat Surprises Passengers on Spirit Airlines Flight
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 02, 2019
Spirit Airlines is no stranger to jokes about its no-frills service, but the one-liners practically wrote themselves when a video surfaced of a bat flying around the cabin onboard a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to Newark, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.
Twenty-three-year-old Peter Scattini was on the flight, captured the incident on his phone and shared it to social media. In the video, passengers can be heard shrieking and saying "oh my god."
"Me, twice a year: 'I’ll never fly Spirit again.' Me, this morning, after deciding I’d rather save 12 dollars:" he captioned the now-viral Twitter post.
me, twice a year: “i’ll never fly spirit again.”— Peter Scattini (@jpscattini) July 31, 2019
me, this morning, after deciding i’d rather save 12 dollars: pic.twitter.com/ASqk3bb89j
According to Scattini, someone eventually trapped the bat using a book and a cup and locked it in the bathroom for the remainder of the flight.
Twitter users quickly flooded the comment section with jokes. "You know, just your typical emotional support animal," one person tweeted.
"I meannnnnn...the airline is named 'Spirit'," wrote another.
Earlier this year, a woman was shocked to discover a python in her suitcase following a 9,000-mile flight from Queensland to Glasgow. Meanwhile, an Alaska Airlines flight was canceled in January 2018 when a rat was found onboard.
