Last updated: 11:53 AM ET, Sun December 13 2020

WATCH: Man Disrupts Plane, Climbs Onto Wing Before Takeoff

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 13, 2020

Man on wing of plane
PHOTO: Passenger video shows a man on the wing of a plane on Saturday. (Brooke Knight/Twitter)

A man was somehow able to breach perimeter security as McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Saturday and climbed onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines jet preparing for takeoff.

The man was taken into custody after he fell off the wing and hit the ground hard.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
A toddler on a plane

United Ousts Family From Flight When 2-Year-Old Won’t...

Planes on runway at New York

Bomb Threat Reportedly Closes Runway at New York’s JFK...

International airport sign.

Police Narrowly Prevent COVID Positive Passengers From...

United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner at LAX

United Bans Couple Who Flew After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and airport officials arrested the unidentified man, airport spokesman Joe Rajchel told CNN.

Flight 1367 from Las Vegas to Portland was preparing for takeoff from McCarran when the pilot noticed a person coming toward the aircraft and notified the control tower, Alaska Airlines said in a statement. The man had hopped a perimeter fence.

Video shot by a passenger shows the man sitting and walking on the wing. He then removes his socks and shoes before trying to climb the Boeing 737's winglet, the upturned end of the plane's wing. As police officers approach the man, he slides down the winglet and falls to the tarmac below.

The plane returned to the gate for a full inspection following the incident and ended up taking off just over four hours later.

Passenger Brooke Knight tweeted out this video of the incident.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
A toddler on a plane

United Ousts Family From Flight When 2-Year-Old Won’t...

United Airlines

Flight Attendants in China Asked to Wear Diapers for COVID Safety

Some United Flight Attendants Question ‘Loose’ COVID-19 Protocols

Southwest Adds 19 New Routes for Spring and Summer

Flight Crew Deliver Inflight Trolley Service to Customers’ Homes

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS