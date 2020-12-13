WATCH: Man Disrupts Plane, Climbs Onto Wing Before Takeoff
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 13, 2020
A man was somehow able to breach perimeter security as McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Saturday and climbed onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines jet preparing for takeoff.
The man was taken into custody after he fell off the wing and hit the ground hard.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and airport officials arrested the unidentified man, airport spokesman Joe Rajchel told CNN.
Flight 1367 from Las Vegas to Portland was preparing for takeoff from McCarran when the pilot noticed a person coming toward the aircraft and notified the control tower, Alaska Airlines said in a statement. The man had hopped a perimeter fence.
Video shot by a passenger shows the man sitting and walking on the wing. He then removes his socks and shoes before trying to climb the Boeing 737's winglet, the upturned end of the plane's wing. As police officers approach the man, he slides down the winglet and falls to the tarmac below.
The plane returned to the gate for a full inspection following the incident and ended up taking off just over four hours later.
Passenger Brooke Knight tweeted out this video of the incident.
@AlaskaAir crew has been exceptional as The Original Wingman graces us with his presence. #StayHot2020 pic.twitter.com/79PHcHhJ0q— Brooke Knight (@SkipperBK13) December 12, 2020
