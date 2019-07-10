WATCH: Video Shows Plane’s Damaged Engine Before Emergency Landing
July 10, 2019
A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in North Carolina after a piece of the plane’s engine came loose and was filmed rattling around inside.
According to ABCNews.com, Delta Flight 1425 departed from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at around 12:48 p.m. local time Monday en route to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport when the indent occurred.
About an hour into the flight, passengers reported hearing a loud explosion that caused smoke to start entering the cabin. Twitter user Logan Webb shared a video from inside the plane of the damaged engine:
Video I took from my seat on my flight from Atlanta to Baltimore yesterday! Thanks @Delta for the silly smooth emergency landing! #perfect #execution To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com pic.twitter.com/TUFzREl0Lc— Logan Webb (@Micahlifa) July 9, 2019
The captain called for an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at around 2:30 p.m. and the plane touched down safely, with none of the passengers or crew members reporting any injuries.
As a result of the incident, Delta offered impacted passengers a $30 food voucher while they waited to be re-routed on alternative flights. The carrier revealed the plane’s engine had already been replaced and the aircraft would return to service Wednesday.
“The flight crew of Delta flight 1425 from Atlanta to Baltimore elected to divert to Raleigh, N.C. after receiving an indication of an issue with one of the aircraft’s engines,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. “The flight landed without incident and customers were re-accommodated on an alternate aircraft. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this diversion may have caused.”
