White House Considering China Flight Ban as Airlines Suspend Service
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood January 29, 2020
United States President Donald Trump and his administration are reportedly considering suspending flights to and from China as a result of the growing coronavirus outbreak.
According to CNBC.com, White House officials reached out to airlines based in the U.S. to inform them the administration was considering a temporary flight ban as China continues to deal with a rising death total and thousands of sick citizens.
While Trump and his team are considering suspending flights, the decision has not yet been made and is not guaranteed. A source told CNBC officials are “constantly evaluating the situation.”
The White House is considering all options to contain the fast-spreading virus and avoid an outbreak in America, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanding its China travel warning Tuesday.
Airlines across the U.S. started issuing travel advisories, waiving change fees and offering refunds for Chinese destinations last week, while airports stepped up their medical screening processes for travelers arriving from impacted regions.
As the outbreak continues to get worse, carriers around the world are suspending or reducing service to China.
British Airways announced Wednesday it would no longer fly to or from China, joining Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific, Indonesia's Lion Air, South Korea's Air Seoul, Finland's Finnair, Air Canada and Singapore’s Jetstar Air in altering service to the country.
In the U.S., United Airlines announced Tuesday it would cancel “dozens of flights” next month to Hong Kong and mainland China as the outbreak continues. United offers more service to Hong Kong and China than any other U.S.-based carrier.
In total, the coronavirus outbreak in China killed at least 106 people and infected about 4,700 more around the world.
