Will the End of the Mask Mandate Curb Air Passenger Violence?
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 19, 2022
When a federal judge in Tampa, Fla. on Monday voided the federal transportation mask mandate, it was met mostly with a positive reaction but also spawned numerous questions.
One of the biggest questions is: Is there a legitimate expectation that the end of the mask mandate also means an end to unruly passenger violence on airplanes?
There were nearly 6,000 incidents reported to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) last year, and 73 percent of them involved the wearing of face masks. And several hundred of those incidents were physical violence against flight attendants and cabin crew, even spilling over to gate agents and airport workers.
To expect it to suddenly disappear just because masks are now optional would be a leap of faith.
For now, Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) President Sara Nelson is taking a cautious approach to the news.
“We will soon have more legal analysis on what this means and what next steps may be taken in court by the government,” Nelson said in a statement according to The Hill. “We urge focus on clear communication so that flight attendants and other frontline workers are not subject to more violence created by uncertainty and confusion.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Biden Administration appears it will accept the judge’s ruling and not appeal the decision.
“We urge everyone to practice patience, remain calm, and to continue to follow crewmember instructions,” Nelson said. “And we remind passengers that it is legally required to follow crewmember instructions, and that disruptive behavior has serious consequences as it puts everyone at risk.”
The airlines, and Nelson, are also concerned about the “gloating” aspect of the decision. The mask mandate has become a highly political debate – between the Conservative right and the Liberal left, between champions of personal freedom and staunch defenders of the government, and between those who are vaccinated and pro-science and those who aren’t.
Several airlines that issues statements following the judge’s Monday ruling made mention of treating those who still wish to wear a mask with dignity.
“Safety is always our highest priority, so while we love to see your smiling faces in the airport and on board, we respect your decision to keep using this added layer of protection,” Alaska Airlines said. “Above all, we hope you’ll treat each other with kindness and respect throughout the travel journey and beyond.”
