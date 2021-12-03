Last updated: 11:35 AM ET, Fri December 03 2021

American Express Global Business Travel Becoming a Public Company

Business Travel American Express Travel Patrick Clarke December 03, 2021

American Express Global Business Travel
(photo courtesy of American Express Global Business Travel)

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) announced on Friday that it will go public, entering into a definitive business combination agreement with Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) in a move expected to create the world's largest publicly traded B2B travel platform.

The two companies will combine at pro forma market capitalization of $5.3 billion and the new listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is projected to accelerate growth strategy and provide additional investment capacity.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Mobile app displaying QR code linked to traveler

Travel Industry Reacts to Biden's New COVID-19 Travel...

COVID-19 Vaccination app

WTTC Report Identifies Digital Solutions To Restore Travel and...

Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas

Royal Caribbean 'Evaluating' Mandatory COVID-19...

Tourist encountering llamas in Chile.

Chile Updates Entry Requirements Due To Omicron Variant

The move was made possible by a number of key investors, including Apollo, Ares, HG Vora, Sabre and Zoom.

Upon the closing of the transaction, these companies will join American Express Company, one of the world’s largest payment and card services providers, Expedia Group, one of the world’s largest online travel businesses, and Certares, a travel investment specialist, as shareholders. The new company will list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "GBTG."

GBT will continue to have the right to use the American Express trademark in connection with the American Express Global Business Travel and American Express GBT Meetings & Events brands under an 11-year agreement set to take effect upon closure of the transaction.

"Becoming a public company will be a historic milestone on GBT’s growth journey. Commitments from new investors like Zoom, Sabre, Apollo, Ares and HG Vora are a huge vote of confidence in our business and the future of business travel, and meetings and events," Paul Abbott, GBT’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement. "We expect that becoming a listed company will give us the additional investment capacity to strengthen our commitment to providing unrivaled value, choice and experiences to our customers and partners."

"American Express Global Business Travel is an industry leader with an incredible brand, strong management team and highly strategic shareholder base. This combination is an exciting and unique opportunity to support a leading company with strong staying power and the opportunity to accelerate its growth as a public company," added Itai Wallach, Partner at Apollo.

For more information on American Express Travel

For more Business Travel News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Committee, teamwork, company

Global Survey Shows Meetings and Events Making Comeback

American Express Travel

WTTC Reports Business Travel Is Gradually Rebounding

Industry Leaders Press the Need for Business Travel Comeback

New Survey Shows Impact of COVID Variants on Business Travel

Registration Opens for Panama Travel Mart

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS