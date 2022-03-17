Relaxed Testing Requirements Correlate With Uptick in Business Travel
Business Travel Janeen Christoff March 17, 2022
CWT, a business-to-business-for-employees travel management company, has seen an uptick in business travel bookings for countries that have eliminated some testing requirements, finding that business travel is on the rise.
CWT's booking data found that reservations for outbound international travel have increased 115 percent in the United Kingdom since the country announced on January 24, 2022, that it would scrap testing for fully vaccinated travelers on February 11. The UK has also seen inbound bookings soar, too, with an increase of 169 percent.
Other countries that scrapped testing requirements for vaccinated travelers have seen similar surges.
Outbound bookings climbed 64 percent in India, and inbound bookings were up 139 percent following the country's February 10 announcement that it would eliminate testing requirements.
Norway eliminated testing for all travelers, vaccinated or unvaccinated, on February 12 and saw weekly outbound and inbound bookings rise as much as 72 percent and 67 percent, respectively.
“The strength of pent-up demand for business travel is clear,” said CWT’s CEO, Michelle McKinney Frymire.
“We are seeing the highest levels of business travel since the pandemic began and, while traveler health and safety must always remain the number one priority, removing hurdles and uncertainty will be key in achieving a full recovery. This, in turn, will help stimulate economic growth, and it is encouraging to see the potential benefits arising from some countries relaxing these restrictions. We continue to make major investments in our innovative platform and services to create an unbeatable experience for companies and their travelers, so we’re eager to help more people reconnect in-person with their colleagues and business partners this year.”
CWT also noted the top destinations for each of these three destinations.
In the U.K., the top outbound destinations for business travelers are the United States, followed by Germany, Spain, Ireland and the Netherlands. Inbound demand is also coming mostly from the U.S., followed by Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands and France.
India's top outbound markets include the U.S., the U.K., Canaday, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. Inbound travelers are coming from the U.S., the U.K., France, the U.A.E. and Singapore.
Norway's outbound travelers are headed mostly to the U.K. followed by the U.S., Denmark, Sweden and Spain. Inbound travelers are coming from Denmark, the U.K., Finland, Sweden and France.
