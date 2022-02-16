Americans Projected to Spend Most on International Travel
A new study found that travelers from the United States are projected to be the most valuable globally in terms of average international tourism spending.
According to GlobalData’s third-quarter forecast, Americans who traveled internationally through the third quarter of 2021 spent an average of $3,580 per person, which is expected to generate a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22 percent between 2021 and 2024, with expenditure exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 2024.
The survey found that 42 percent of respondents from the U.S. typically take warm-weather beach vacations, which was the most popular type of trip. Of the Top 10 international markets visited by Americans, six would be classified as long-haul destinations.
“The average length of stay for an international trip from the U.S. market was 18 days in 2021, showcasing that Americans will stay in a destination for a lengthy period of time,” GlobalData Travel and Tourism Analyst Ralph Hollister said. “This point adds to the attractiveness of U.S. travelers for destinations across the globe.”
“The U.S. market’s high average overseas expenditure, willingness to travel long-haul, tendency to stay for long periods of time, demand for a range of different experiences and a solid number of high-net-worth individuals means it will drive international tourism recovery,” Hollister continued.
Earlier this month, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) found the tourism industry in the U.S. could reach $2 trillion in GDP contribution and exceed pre-pandemic levels by 6.2 percent in 2022.
Another survey from January found that luxury tourism has recovered quicker than budget tourism in the U.S. due in part to an increase in “high-net-worth individuals.”
