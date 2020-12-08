Last updated: 11:00 AM ET, Tue December 08 2020

Amtrak Adding New Digital Payment Options

Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Donald Wood December 08, 2020

Amtrak train.
PHOTO: Amtrak train. (photo via Laser1987 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Amtrak is offering new digital payment options to make it easier for passengers to book travel.

The rail company’s updated payment options will be available on the Amtrak mobile app and Amtrak.com, which now include Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal, offering users an alternative to traditional credit and debit card payments.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Nurse holding test tube for novel coronavirus.

American Airlines First to Launch Domestic COVID-19 Testing...

Seabourn Quest, Seabourn, cruise ship

Seabourn Extends 'Book with Confidence' Policy

Anguilla beach

Anguilla Visitors Test Positive for COVID-19

Man showing credit card while standing on top of mountain (Photo via Koldunova_Anna / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

US News Reveals Best Travel Credit Cards 2021

Once travelers log onto the website or into the app, they can save their preferred digital payment method as a default option in their profile, making purchasing future tickets even easier.

“We know every minute counts for our customers and now purchasing tickets is as simple as the touch of a button,” Amtrak Executive Vice President Roger Harris said. “These updates to the Amtrak app and website will offer customers enhanced flexibility and convenience as they book and pay for train tickets.”

The rail company continues to improve and expand its website and mobile platform options to add convenience for travelers, with previous updates such as a capacity indicator, notifications to reduce crowds in departure areas and reduced touchpoints throughout the journey.

Amtrak is also preparing for the busy holiday season by partnering with George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health to ensure there are plenty of health and safety measures in place to help protect staff and passengers.

For more information on Amtrak

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
RV parked Outside Tonopah, Nevada

RV Rentals to Thrive in 2021

RVs’ Continued Popularity Is Poised to Characterize the 2021 Travel Landscape

Amtrak Offers 50 Percent Sale for ‘Track Friday’

Enterprise Holdings Unveils New Initiative Focusing on Social, Racial Equality

Brightline to Build High-Speed Rail Station at Walt Disney World Resort

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS