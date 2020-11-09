Last updated: 03:23 PM ET, Mon November 09 2020

Travelers Can Feel Even Safer on Amtrak With Increased Health and Safety Measures

Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Lauren Bowman November 09, 2020

Amtrak Acela Express Train at Boston's South Station
PHOTO: Amtrak Acela Express Train at Boston's South Station.

The holidays are always a busy time of year for travel - and the freeways along the East Coast are normally backed up for miles.

But savvy travels can experience the carefree ease of train travel aboard one of Amtrak’s increased holiday lines in the Northeast Corridor.

“This holiday season, customers can travel in confidence while avoiding unnecessary traffic,” said Amtrak Vice President of the Northeast Corridor Service Line Caroline Decker. “With our enhanced safety measures, we want to ensure our customers feel a renewed sense of confidence when they travel with us this holiday season.”

Amtrak has partnered with George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health to ensure there are plenty of health and safety measures in place to help protect staff and passengers.

All customers and employees are required to wear facial coverings during their trip unless a traveler has booked a private room and leaves their door shut, new air filtration systems refresh the air every 4-5 minutes, limited bookings on trains to increase social distancing and more. Amtrak even partnered with Lysol to increase cleanliness protocols.

One of the easiest ways passengers can ensure they are traveling on a less crowded train is by checking the capacity indicator when booking their trip. This percentage is displayed in real-time and can help guests choose trains that are not as commonly booked.

Lauren Bowman
