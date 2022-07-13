Amtrak Becomes Official Partner of Philadelphia's Harry Potter: The Exhibition
July 13, 2022
Amtrak has become the official travel partner of the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia’s new exhibit, Harry Potter: The Exhibition, available now through September 18.
As the official travel partner, Amtrak is promoting the exhibition and the ten routes to the city’s William H Gray III 30th Street Station (PHL), which is located within a mile of the Franklin Institute.
Harry Potter: The Exhibition is a 21-gallery, 18,000-square-foot exhibit encompassing all things Harry Potter, including beloved Hogwarts places such as the castle, Hagrid’s Hut, the four houses and the Great Hall.
Children and adults alike will be immersed in the Wizarding World, getting to choose their own houses, wand and Patronus, with personalized interactions with parts of the exhibit via an RFID wristband, which catalogs a person’s choices made throughout the exhibit.
“Amtrak is proud to serve as an official transportation partner for Harry Potter: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia,” said Amtrak Assistant Vice President National Advertising & Brand Management, Darlene Abubakar. “By taking Amtrak, families can travel to the Exhibition without dealing with the hassles of driving, expensive gas prices and parking. Remember to book early for the best Amtrak fares.”
Amtrak offers routes to Philadelphia from places such as Florida, Vermont and Chicago, with Amtrak Saver Fares available for the best rates.
