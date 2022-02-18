Last updated: 09:23 AM ET, Fri February 18 2022

Harry Potter: The Exhibition Celebrates World Premiere in Philly

February 18, 2022

The entrances to the Hogwarts Houses at The Franklin Institute, part of Harry Potter: The Exhibition. (photo via The Franklin Institute)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, a comprehensive museum exhibition, makes its world premiere at Philadelphia’s The Franklin Institute today, February 18.

The exhibit, which is slated to travel around the world, makes its debut in Philadelphia, on display now through September 18, 2022. Tickets with timed entry are required; adult tickets are $43, children are $39. Evening tickets for both children and adults are $30. Tickets also include access to the rest of The Franklin Institute.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition was created by Imagine Exhibitions in partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to display the wonderful wizarding world, including the Fantastic Beasts series.

An 18,000 square-foot exhibit with 21 galleries, including Hogwarts Castle, Hagrid’s Hut, The Great Hall, the four Hogwarts Houses and more, guests can explore the interactive exhibit as if stepping into the school for the first time, choosing their Hogwarts house, wand and Patronus.

Interactions are personalized for each guest using RFID wristbands. The exhibit also includes artifacts from the movies and books, including an original first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, iconic costumes and more. Guests can enjoy personalized moments with their chosen Hogwarts house professor, enjoy magical lessons and games and even interact with centaurs in the Forbidden Forest.

Harry Potter, Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Wizarding World
Minerva McGonagall's original movie costume is displayed as part of Harry Potter: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute. (photo via The Franklin Institute)

“Harry Potter: The Exhibition brings iconic moments that are beloved by fans across the world to life in an immersive and innovative way, providing an experience like none other, and we are thrilled that The Franklin Institute is the first to host this incredible exhibition,” said Larry Dubinski, president and CEO of The Franklin Institute.

Merchandise will also be available for purchase, ranging from wands, apparel and jewelry to butterbeer and chocolate frogs, as well as artwork from the movies.

For more information on the exhibition’s next locations or to purchase tickets, please click here.

Lacey Pfalz
