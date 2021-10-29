Amtrak Debuts New Ticket Kiosks With National Rollout
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Lacey Pfalz October 29, 2021
Amtrak announced that it will be replacing its Quik-Trak kiosks, which have been in service across the nation for almost two decades, with over 200 new kiosks across 150 stations, featuring an updated interface that minimizes touching.
The kiosks can be activated by several methods, including by touch, card swipe, barcode scan or by inserting a headset. Customers can choose a departure from any station and can reserve their seats using the new kiosks. They’re also designed to be more accessible, with audio instruction available and a shorter height display for individuals who use wheelchairs.
In the future, these kiosks will also be able to accept contactless payment and send tickets directly to the user’s email address.
The new kiosks will first be installed in stations in the Northeast at Washington Union Station, the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Railroad Station and the Moynihan Train Hall in New York City. The Midwest and California will be the next locations to receive the new kiosks later this fall.
"As we continue to modernize our trains and stations, we are concurrently providing modern amenities to our customers, and we are accomplishing that goal with the new Amtrak kiosk," said Amtrak Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris. "Our customers can trust that they will have an easy, convenient and fast experience when using these new kiosks to book or print a ticket for their next trip."
For more information, please visit Amtrak.
