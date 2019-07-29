Last updated: 10:50 AM ET, Mon July 29 2019

Amtrak Experienced Significant Delays After Two Deadly Crashes

A moving Amtrak passenger train pulling into a station. (photo via shanetrue / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Amtrak officials are dealing with the aftermath of two deadly crashes Sunday in Illinois and New Hampshire.

According to ABCNews.com, an Amtrak train struck a box truck near the University Park Metra Station around 30 miles from Chicago at around 5 p.m. local time Sunday, killing the driver of the truck and leaving two passengers injured.

The train was traveling at around 70 miles per hour when it hit the truck, causing five of the train’s passenger cars and one locomotive to derail. Of the approximately 300 passengers and five crew members on board at the time of the crash, two people had to be transferred to a local hospital with minor injuries.

In New Hampshire, an Amtrak Downeaster train struck a car near a railroad crossing at around 6 p.m. local time Sunday night, killing the driver of the vehicle, according to WGME.com.

Safety officials said the railroad crossing gates were down and safety lights were flashing when the crash occurred. There were over 150 passengers and crew members on board, but none were injured.

Amtrak officials said the two deadly crashes caused significant delays. The rail company and local authorities have launched investigations into both accidents.

