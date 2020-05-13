Last updated: 02:57 PM ET, Wed May 13 2020

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Donates 50,000 Snack Packs to Los Angeles Communities

Pacific Surfliner
PHOTO: Donated Pacific Surfliner snack packs include turkey jerky, Asiago cheese spread, multigrain mini pretzels, trail mix, chocolate chip cookies and a peppermint taffy. (photo courtesy of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency)

WHY IT RATES: The company continues to operate as an essential service and is donating snack packs in order to help communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which oversees the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has donated more than 50,000 snack packs to communities throughout Los Angeles County amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to reduced demand and the resulting drop in ridership on Pacific Surfliner trains, the LOSSAN Agency is donating surplus foods that are approaching their expiration date. Through a partnership with Los Angeles-based charity Food Finders, the LOSSAN Agency has donated more than 50,000 snack packs to food banks and homeless shelters across Los Angeles County over the past two months.

The Pacific Surfliner-branded snack packs are typically served onboard as a complimentary amenity in Business Class and include turkey jerky, crackers, cheese spread, trail mix and other items.

While the Pacific Surfliner continues to operate as an essential service for those who must travel, surplus snack packs are also being handed out onboard the Pacific Surfliner at no cost to all ticketed passengers.

“We are committed to providing the communities we serve with essential services during a time when people need them most,” said Al Murray, chairman of the LOSSAN Agency. “Additionally, donating surplus food reduces waste and helps those in need during these unprecedented times.”

For more than two years, Amtrak has operated a food donation program in partnership with Food Finders to donate surplus food to those in need throughout the local community.

To stay up to date on the latest announcements, news and information for the Pacific Surfliner, visit news.pacificsurfliner.com. For adjustments to the Pacific Surfliner service, visit PacificSurfliner.com/Advisory for information.

SOURCE: Amtrak press release.

