Amtrak Vacations Runs Limited-Time Online Booking Promotion
Laurie Baratti February 01, 2022
Amtrak’s National Tour Operator, Amtrak Vacations, is running a brand-new, limited-time Booking Engine Promotion that benefits both travel agents and the clients for whom they’re booking vacations.
From January 31 through February 11, travel agents who book an Amtrak Vacations getaway will be awarded a $25 cash gift card per booking (delivered after travel takes place), while their clients can receive $25 off the cost of their package. Travel agents have access to over 500 different Amtrak Vacations journeys.
To take advantage of this special promotion, agents should use the promotion code “TAOnline2022” when booking online. Customers can also book directly online and save themselves $25 off the cost of their trip by applying the code “Online2022”.
The Online Booking Promotion is only valid on new reservations that are booked entirely online. It isn’t combinable with any other offers, and certain exclusions and restrictions may also apply. When making customizations to client itineraries, agents will need to phone in and speak with an Amtrak Vacations rail expert.
Offering inclusive travel packages throughout North America with departure options available at than 500 Amtrak rail stations across the U.S., Amtrak Vacations has quickly become a popular choice among travelers who want to visit national parks and enjoy scenic routes across the country without having to drive themselves, and with fewer carbon emissions.
Depending upon the travel category clients select, trains offer private sleeping accommodations, dedicated car attendants and dining cars, as well as ADA accessible accommodations. Amtrak Vacations can only completely customize itineraries to suit customers’ needs and desires, with packages that include accommodation, sightseeing tours, dining and entertainment.
For more information, visit amtrakvacations.com.
