An Ideal Ireland Road Trip With Enterprise

Travelers can rent a car and drive around Ireland this summer and save 10 percent with Enterprise Rent-a-Car.
The car rental company is offering a discount on rentals through December 15, 2019. The offer is valid on rentals from Dublin, Shannon and Cork airports that are at least five days in duration with a maximum of 28 days.
Travelers have the freedom of the open road at their fingertips and can explore the beauty of Ireland at their leisure.
One of the most popular driving routes includes the country’s famed Wild Atlantic Way, a 1,500-mile stretch of highway that hugs Ireland’s western coastline. The journey takes visitors through lush green forests, along jaw-dropping cliffs and provides stunning views of the deep blue waves of the Atlantic crashing on the shoreline.
Drivers can start at the Northern Headlands, home to some of Europe’s highest sea cliffs, and head toward Surf Coast, stopping at Standhill, which boasts some of the best breaks in the country and draws surfers from around the world to its red-gold beach.
Ireland’s Southern Peninsulas are also a major draw. Visitors can see flocks of puffins, bottlenose dolphins and, at the Haven Coast, whales. The area is ideal for sailing and is also perfect for just soaking up the cool, crisp ocean air.
Visitors can also choose to begin their journey in Dublin and take a more historic route. Spend a few days taking in the sites for the historic city, including Trinity College, St. Stephen’s Green, Grafton Street and Temple Bar. Then head south to Cork and visit Blarney Castle where a kiss on the Blarney Stone is sure to bring the gift of gab.
Next, head to Cobh, the departure port for those traveling from Ireland to Ellis Island and the port of call for the Titanic. Then head to the Cliffs of Moher, which rise 700 feet out of the sea before returning to your final destination.
