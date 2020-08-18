Avis Budget Group Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Car Rental & Rail Avis Budget Group August 18, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The Avis Budget Group has announced an executive shakeup.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. announced that John F. North III will transition from Chief Financial Officer to pursue other interests. Brian Choi will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on August 24, 2020.
As part of the transition, Mr. Choi will resign from the Avis Budget Group Board of Directors and will also no longer have any affiliation with SRS Investment Management. Mr. North will remain with Avis Budget Group as an advisor through the end of the year to help facilitate a smooth transition.
Joe Ferraro, Chief Executive Officer of Avis Budget Group, said, “I want to thank John for his leadership and dedicated service to Avis Budget. John has been a tremendous asset to the Company, particularly in recent months, when he has played a key role in delivering on the operational and financial strategies critical in helping navigate the Company through the most challenged time in its history. We are pleased that we will continue to benefit from John’s insights and expertise in his new role as an advisor and wish him well in his future endeavors.”
“It has been an intense, yet gratifying experience for me at Avis Budget Group, and I am proud of what we have accomplished amid unprecedented challenges,” said Mr. North. “As we work through the transition, I am confident the Company is well positioned and financially structured to emerge from the pandemic on solid footing. I look forward to working with Joe, Brian and the rest of the management team as we continue to build on our momentum.”
Mr. Choi is a highly experienced finance executive with deep analytical, business development and financial acumen in the car rental business. He has served on the Avis Budget Group Board of Directors since January 2016 and as a partner at SRS Investment Management, LLC since 2008. Earlier in his career, he worked in the Leveraged Finance Group at Lehman Brothers.
Mr. Ferraro continued, “We are delighted to have Brian join our senior management team. He brings intimate familiarity with our organization and strategy as a member of our Board, and I am confident his deep financial management experience will serve us well. He will be a great asset as we continue to reshape our Company for a post-pandemic world.”
With Mr. Choi’s resignation, the Avis Budget Board will be reduced from seven to six members and the cooperation agreement with SRS Management has been amended accordingly.
SOURCE: Avis Budget Group press release.
For more information on Avis Budget Group
For more Car Rental & Rail News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS