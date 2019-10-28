Avis Budget Group Renews Exclusive AARP Relationship
Avis Budget Group announced the renewal of a multi-year agreement to extend its relationship as the exclusive car rental provider for AARP members. Avis Budget Group will continue to provide AARP members with discounted rates and special offers on vehicle rentals with Avis Car Rental, Budget Car Rental, Budget Truck Rental and Payless Car Rental.
AARP members can save on base rental rates and are eligible for exclusive benefits, including free upgrades (subject to availability) and a free additional driver, to help make their travel experience more convenient and enjoyable. AARP members can also continue to save on annual membership fees with Zipcar, the world’s leading car sharing network. In addition to discounted rental rates, AARP members can also take advantage of reduced rates on physical damage waiver coverage when renting with Budget Truck Rental.
“We are committed to providing AARP members with transportation solutions that are convenient and affordable,” said Beth Kinerk, senior vice president of sales, Avis Budget Group. “As the exclusive car rental provider for AARP members, we’re excited to continue offering exclusive benefits, including special rates on long term rentals, to the nearly 38 million AARP members to help them save time and money during their travels, wherever the road takes them.”
Avis Budget Group offers a wide range of well-maintained vehicles, including compact, standard, full size, SUVs and minivans, from numerous manufacturers allowing customers to select the vehicle that will best meet their needs.
“As AARP members look for the best options for auto rentals, we are excited to extend and grow our existing relationship with the Avis, Budget, and Payless brands to bring exclusive benefits to our members,” said Angela Jones, Senior Vice President, AARP Services. “In addition to superb rates, AARP members receive savings such as a free additional driver and insurance coverage when booking the AARP member rate.”
SOURCE: Avis Budget Group press release.
