Cancun Airport Transportation, an Easy Way To Reach Riviera Maya Destinations
Car Rental & Rail Guest Author June 25, 2021
Cancun Airport (CUN) is located on the outskirts of the Cancun Hotel Zone. It can be reached either by Kukulcan Boulevard, the main Cancun touristic avenue, or the 307 Federal Highway, a route that connects the Caribbean destination with the rest of the Riviera Maya.
Riviera Maya’s Extension
Riviera Maya spans from Puerto Morelos, a small fisher village near Cancun, to Bacalar, a town with a beautiful lagoon considered one of Mexico's Magic Towns. The distance from Cancun to Bacalar extends to approximately 350 km, which can take up to 6 hours for those who take the route on their own. Local companies can help travelers reach their destinations in less time than if they were traveling by themselves.
Transportation Services in the Area
Cancun Airport Transportation provides high-quality services to travel from the airport to any location within Cancun and Riviera Maya area. Its more than 20 years of experience in the transportation industry means it has built a loyal client base and smooth and well-defined processes to make Cancun and Riviera Maya trips smoother, easier and more comfortable.
What started with a small fleet of vans has evolved to the point of having several types of units to provide transportation. Luxury SUVs, larger vans, wheel-chair-adapted vehicles and limos have joined the fleet, offering a wider range of services to choose from on a Mexican Caribbean vacation.
Value for Users
Travelers realize how useful it is to have transportation booked upon arrival at the airport since it can be confusing for first-timers. The pure fact of having someone waiting for them tends to be a big stress relief, since some travelers may not know what to expect at all when landing at CUN. Another key factor to determine if hiring these kinds of services is the distance between the airport and travelers' accommodations, how much luggage is carried, how many passengers are traveling and the desired travel experience.
Cancun Airport Transportation services include Private, Luxury, Group, Accessible, Limo, Wedding and Corporate Transportation. Its booking engine allows users to add extras to their services, such as drinks, snacks, extra stops and more, making it a great option when traveling either with friends or families.
By understanding travelers' demand for these services, the sub-brands Cancun Luxury Transportation and Tulum Transportation were born, inheriting quality and user-satisfaction-oriented services from its "mother brand".
Whether travelers choose to stay in an all-inclusive hotel, a small villa or a vacation rental, they can rely on Cancun Airport Transportation to ensure easy and practically immediate access to their accommodations upon landing on this side of the Caribbean.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Cancun
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Guest Author
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS