Celebrate Rocky Mountaineer's 30th Anniversary With New Promotion for 2020

Onboard Host speaks about the scenery from GoldLeaf dome. (photo via Rocky Mountaineer)

WHY IT RATES: Travelers looking to book rail travel should be looking to take advantage of the Rocky Mountaineer promotion.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.

Rocky Mountaineer, the luxury train that travels by daylight through the Canadian Rockies, is turning 30 next year and is kicking off the celebration early with its first promotion for the 2020 season.

Now through August 31, 2019, guests stepping on board for a trip through Western Canada can take advantage of free perks with the Unforgettable 4 promotion to enhance their rail journey and join in on the festivities.

The Unforgettable 4 promotion offers travelers who book rail packages of eight days or more up to four free perks, including: two additional hotel nights, one transfer, and one dinner, worth up to $800 USD ($1,000 CAD) in added value, per couple. With the extra hotel nights, there's no better time for guests to extend their stay and explore more of Canada.

One of the packages eligible for this offer is the First Passage to the West at Leisure, where two days onboard Rocky Mountaineer are combined with overnight stays in Lake Louise, Banff and Calgary. Guests will experience breathtaking service, nature's wonder, and gourmet dishes as they weave through majestic mountains and turquoise lakes, and gaze through the glass-domed windows.

The Unforgettable 4 promotion is available until August 31, 2019 on qualifying 2020 packages of eight days or more. The offer must be requested at the time of booking and has no cash value and other restrictions may apply.

For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.

SOURCE: Rocky Mountaineer press release.

