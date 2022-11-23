Enterprise Adding New Car Rental Franchise Locations in South Korea
Enterprise Holdings announced an agreement with Korea First Rent A Car (KFR) to add new franchise locations featuring options from Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Alamo.
Enterprise’s expansion plans include a presence at the four largest airports in South Korea, including Seoul-Incheon International Airport and Gimpo International Airport in Seoul; Jeju International Airport in Jeju; and Gimhae International Airport in Busan.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Alamo branches are scheduled to open in South Korea in April 2023. The company’s National Car Rental brand franchise partner also operates two locations in Seoul, including The Plaza Hotel Seoul.
“KFR’s focus on providing a luxury offering coupled with their exemplary track record of first-rate customer service makes them an ideal partner for Enterprise,” Enterprise Assistant Vice President Marco Beltgens said.
“The market presents tremendous opportunity. South Korea boasts a number of major corporations with a huge global presence, which will allow us to grow our corporate rental business throughout the region,” Beltgens continued.
KFR currently offers an array of compact cars, luxury cars, SUVs and vans available for daily, weekly, monthly or even yearly rental options. The brand operates eight locations throughout the country and aims to open additional locations in other major metropolitan areas.
The company also experienced success providing short- and long-term mobility solutions featuring an option for chauffeur-driven luxury car services. In the Asia-Pacific region, Enterprise currently offers chauffeur-driven services through its partners in Vietnam, the Philippines and China.
“We were looking to take our business to the next level, and Enterprise has a well-established track record of global growth in a number of markets across the world,” KFR President Yong Jun Youn said. “We look forward to leveraging our synergies to seize a greater share of this growing market.”
